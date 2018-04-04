Woman's genius response to an 'IRS' scammer is why you should never try and scam an attorney.

The world is a terrifying place full of scammers. They wait in dark corners to manipulate us into divulging our financial information so that we can consent to robbery. Oftentimes, these scams take place over the phone when someone from a mysterious 1-800 number gives us a call and claims they are the IRS.

Anyone armed with the proper knowledge of tax law or IRS practices can easily spot a scammer, but sadly, many of us don't fall into that pool and thusly fall prey to the tricks.

Luckily, the Twitter user @twittysuch was immediately able to spot a scammer in action and decided to have some fun with it.

It finally happened. I finally got a call from a scammer claiming to be the IRS and I could finally pull all of the tax law and privacy law I know out of my brain. This is a good day. This is MY day, people. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Her transcript of the conversation is priceless.

THREAD -- SUMMARIZED TRANSCRIPT

-I receive a phone call from someone with a Maryland phone number, they identify themselves as being from the IRS and that I have "defaulted" on my tax payments for 2017. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018