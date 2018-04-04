Woman's genius response to an 'IRS' scammer is why you should never try and scam an attorney.

The world is a terrifying place full of scammers. They wait in dark corners to manipulate us into divulging our financial information so that we can consent to robbery. Oftentimes, these scams take place over the phone when someone from a mysterious 1-800 number gives us a call and claims they are the IRS.
Anyone armed with the proper knowledge of tax law or IRS practices can easily spot a scammer, but sadly, many of us don't fall into that pool and thusly fall prey to the tricks.
Luckily, the Twitter user @twittysuch was immediately able to spot a scammer in action and decided to have some fun with it.
Her transcript of the conversation is priceless.
It gets super heated when she straight-up calls the scammer out for breaking the law. Also, she throws some (well deserved) shade at scammer for not even doing their homework about IRS forms.
She went on to express empathy for telemarketers trying to make a living. However, she noted there's a huge difference between a telemarketing job and breaking the law via scamming.
People were absolutely loving the salty and to-the-point exchange.
This just proves that the best defense against this strain of phone scam is to do your homework about the actual IRS.