Woman who gouged out her eyes shares her story: 'life is more beautiful now.'

On February 6th, 20-year-old Kaylee Muthart was found gouging out her eyes outside of a church while in a meth-induced state. Despite her violent delirium, a team of local deputies were eventually able to restrain her long enough to transport her to a trauma unit. It was at this point that her mother, Katy Tompkins, was told she now had a blind daughter.

After spending a few weeks recovering in the hospital and at a nearby psychiatric ward, Muthart was finally welcomed home on March 1, and feels ready to share her new lease on life.

“It’s the same life, but I’m just learning everything in a new way. Life’s more beautiful now, life’s more beautiful than it was being on drugs. It is a horrible world to live in," Muthart told PEOPLE.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Muthart also shared how she came across meth in the first place. Months before the incident, coworkers at an old job offered her marijuana that was laced with either cocaine or meth. Muthart immediately recognized a more extreme high than ever before, and once she confirmed she'd been dosed, quit that job.