Woman grills classmate who 'plays with her food' and 'wastes it,' gets told 'f**k off.'

Eating habits are both deeply personal, and one of the most universal human experiences.

We all have to eat a few times a day to survive, but what we eat and how we eat is deeply individual.

However, because we have to eat at work, at school, and pretty much anywhere we spend a full day, which means other people witness our habits. Sometimes, this can get weird.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for commenting on another woman's eating habits.

She wrote:

AITA for telling a girl to stop wasting food?