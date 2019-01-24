Woman hilariously saves her own a** when her roommate walks in on her 'practicing' cowgirl.

Finding the privacy for sexy time can be difficult when you live with roommates. Even the comfort of your room can feel like a fish bowl when you live in a small space or deal with paper thin walls.
Because of this, it's not entirely unusual for people to take extra liberties when roommates are away. Finally, you can enjoy your new sex toy loudly, or you can run to the bathroom butt naked, but even then, there is always a risk they'll come home early.
The Reddit user Struggling_to_Keto posted about a very close call she had with a roommate. Basically, she was excited to practice cowgirl on a new dildo in order to impress her boyfriend. But her room was overrun with stuff from unpacking, so she decided to take her operation to the living room while the roomie was gone. However, the roomie returned sooner than expected and the rest is golden pain.
"Oof
My roommate told me that she was going to be out of town for a week and would be back on Sunday night. She usually always follows her schedule and never deviates from it.
A week ago, I ordered a dildo that had a suction cup base, and was roughly the size of my boyfriends. I don't particularly like using my toys when my roomie is home, on the off chance that she somehow hears me or whatever. So this was fucking fantastic and I was ecstatic."
"My plan was to use the living room space and use one of my smaller tables, so I could sit on it and act like it was my bf. I'm not really experienced in the sex department and I wanted to make a good show for his upcoming birthday so I was going to practice until she got back.
Before I get into the main event. I need to explain the layout of this house. When opening the front door, you walk right into the mud room which has a swinging door that USED to squeak, we don't wear shoes in the house only slippers or socks. After leaving the mudroom you're in the kitchen and around the corner and across the hall is the living room."
"Since the swinging door used to squeak we'd know when someone was here if we heard the noise. However since we got it fixed it's silent.
Now on to the main event. I had set up the living room, with my small table in the middle, a chair in front of me to so I could balance and my 'sexy time' music on low, with the lights dimmed. Then I pulled out my new toy and I literally smashed that fella on the table and made sure it stuck."
"Then I got dressed down to what I would be wearing. It was just a long ass tshirt that hit my knees, but underneath I had my lingerie, I did this so I would be in the head space and so I could I imagine the upcoming day.
At this point I'm on the toy and I had a pretty good groove going and I was thinking okay it's not that hard, but my hips were sore so I grabbed some pillows to support, and then I heard a noise. I fucking froze and turned around and it was my cute pupper! I shoo'd him out and continued."
"Another couple minutes go by and I can hear my dog get the zoomies and playing with her toy running back and forth with it. Until I realized, that how the fuck was she fetching something she can't even throw. I then heard the suitcase rolling from the kitchen to the hallway and I felt my entire body flush and get immediately sweaty and my heart rate skyrocket. I heard the suitcase stop and when it did I hopped my body off and grabbed the dildo to pull it off, but that fucker didn't budge. I was doing some mad calculations in my mind to try and explain this..."
"Lightbulb!
My shirt is long enough, my undies are crotchless and she'll never be able to tell! I sat myself right back down, turned the TV on Rick and Morty, put a pillow up on the fucking chair and acted like I had been watching this the entire night."
"She came in and saw me and asked why I was sitting like that and I made some bullshit up saying my back hurt and I was just letting it stretch out. She nodded and then plopped her ass on the couch. Now this would've been okay, if it wasn't for the fact that I was sitting on a dildo and leaning forward in a position that was starting to get uncomfortable.
We sat there for 2 hours and she never even got up. She told me she came back early since she finished up her work early and we chatted for a bit until the show ended and then she picked the handmaids tale.
At this point I'm so sore and by sheer will I'm keeping it together, because this would be incredibly awkward at this point to get up and act normal."
"The moment comes when she says she's hungry and ask if we want to order in. I reply with gusto and tell her to run up stairs and grab our menue folder in her room. She does and as soon as she's on the first step up, I pop off this joint and sprint my ass down the hallway to my room and place the table in my closet and get the stubborn dildo off and toss it in my shower.
TL;DR: Tried to practice my cowgirl riding on a dildo, and forced to sit on it for two hours, until my roomate left to get our menu folder."
"Update 1: Thanks so much for the lovely gold! It's my first one and it makes me happy! For the record, I am sore, and it's a bit uncomfortable. I haven't told my bf yet since I'm still a bit embarrassed! But I'm planning on telling him on the day. Also, my roommate had no idea, because there's no way she'd pass up to joke about it.
Update 2: Since it's being asked alot, the reason I was not in my room was because at the time it was messy. I was rearranging and packing up some of old stuff. So there were boxes and all that jazz."
This was truly a ride (pun intended), and feels like the type of shenanigans that would be written into a sitcom. When the roommate inevitably finds out what was actually happening, they're going to have endless teasing fodder.