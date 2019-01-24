Woman hilariously saves her own a** when her roommate walks in on her 'practicing' cowgirl.

Finding the privacy for sexy time can be difficult when you live with roommates. Even the comfort of your room can feel like a fish bowl when you live in a small space or deal with paper thin walls.

Because of this, it's not entirely unusual for people to take extra liberties when roommates are away. Finally, you can enjoy your new sex toy loudly, or you can run to the bathroom butt naked, but even then, there is always a risk they'll come home early.

The Reddit user Struggling_to_Keto posted about a very close call she had with a roommate. Basically, she was excited to practice cowgirl on a new dildo in order to impress her boyfriend. But her room was overrun with stuff from unpacking, so she decided to take her operation to the living room while the roomie was gone. However, the roomie returned sooner than expected and the rest is golden pain.