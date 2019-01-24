Woman f*cks up job interview by being overly prepared and the internet is dying.

Most people will tell you there's no such thing as being too prepared for a job interview, and for the most part, that's true. However, to every rule stands an exception, and there are rare times when it's possible to be too prepared for an interview.

Showing up to a job interview a few minutes early looks professional, but showing up a month early falls squarely into the camp of being TOO ready. This is precisely what happened to the student Laura Mclean, who was so excited for her Skype interview with Microsoft's University Recruitment team she accidentally got dressed for it a month early.

While the interview itself is scheduled for February 18th, and Mclean knew that, her brain skipped a whole month and on January 18th she thought it was time. This resulted in a hilarious and embarrassing email exchange with Microsoft that Mclean shared on her Twitter.

all dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry pic.twitter.com/OKn2n8i39z — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 18, 2019

The exchange started off fairly regular, with Mclean writing Microsoft to check in on why she hadn't been Skyped yet.