Woman f*cks up job interview by being overly prepared and the internet is dying.

Most people will tell you there's no such thing as being too prepared for a job interview, and for the most part, that's true. However, to every rule stands an exception, and there are rare times when it's possible to be too prepared for an interview.
Showing up to a job interview a few minutes early looks professional, but showing up a month early falls squarely into the camp of being TOO ready. This is precisely what happened to the student Laura Mclean, who was so excited for her Skype interview with Microsoft's University Recruitment team she accidentally got dressed for it a month early.
While the interview itself is scheduled for February 18th, and Mclean knew that, her brain skipped a whole month and on January 18th she thought it was time. This resulted in a hilarious and embarrassing email exchange with Microsoft that Mclean shared on her Twitter.
The exchange started off fairly regular, with Mclean writing Microsoft to check in on why she hadn't been Skyped yet.
But it got both painful and funny when Mclean doubled down on it being February 18th.
People on Twitter were screaming at the exchange. To make matters even better, Mclean's birthday is in February, which means she skipped it in her head.
Several people comforted Mclean by pointing out how punctual this mistake was. If nothing else, it makes her look dedicated to getting the job.
One man even chimed in to comfort her by sharing the time he GOT ON A FLIGHT a whole month early. That is an expensive mistake to live down, at least Mclean only dealt with humiliation via email.
I have a feeling when February 18th finally arrives, she'll be even more ready.