Woman won't let now homeless BF move in with her, he says 'you won't deserve my peak.'

Figuring out boundaries with a partner can be really hard.

On one hand, a healthy relationship includes supporting each other through all sorts of hardships: financial, mental, and emotional.

On the other hand, you need to look out for yourself and nip potentially unsustainable or toxic relationship patterns in the bud.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not letting her (now) homeless boyfriend move in.

She wrote:

AITA for not letting my homeless boyfriend move in with me?

Hi. I am 30/f and have been dating this guy 27/m for almost 3 years. We have been on again off again and honestly, it’s beginning to show that it’s just not working.