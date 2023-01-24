Woman won't let now homeless BF move in with her, he says 'you won't deserve my peak.'

Figuring out boundaries with a partner can be really hard.
On one hand, a healthy relationship includes supporting each other through all sorts of hardships: financial, mental, and emotional.
On the other hand, you need to look out for yourself and nip potentially unsustainable or toxic relationship patterns in the bud.
She wrote:
AITA for not letting my homeless boyfriend move in with me?
Hi. I am 30/f and have been dating this guy 27/m for almost 3 years. We have been on again off again and honestly, it’s beginning to show that it’s just not working.
But we do love each other and he makes me feel safe - but we just both want different things. I have a good career, own my two bedroom condo, my car and etc. I want my partner to be my equal.