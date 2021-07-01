Someecards Logo
Woman infiltrates FB group for landlords and leaks their secrets in viral thread.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 1, 2021 | 6:02 PM
A woman infiltrated a landlord group on Facebook to learn more about the various ways landlords talk about and treat their tenants, and what she found confirmed a lot of people's negative experiences with landlords.

After lurking on the group for some time, Twitter user @retrograde decided to share her findings with the internet so they could stay on top of their renting game.

The thread quickly went viral.

In one screenshot, a landlord instructed other landlords on how to double-check the accuracy of pay stubs.

Some of the memes shared in the landlord group were particularly alarming.

