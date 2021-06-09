Woman’s inspiring before-and-after photos of her addiction recovery go viral.

When Virginia Burton, now 48, was first introduced to marijuana at age 6, it set the course for her to become a full-blown addict by age 15.

Her life involved a series of hardships, including three rounds of incarceration, twice with her mother - and a gnawing sense that her addiction would kill her.

But now, her life has completely changed and she's been sober for 8 years and 5 months. In a Facebook post, Burton shared a before and after photo showing her in the throes of addiction and now to encourage others that it's never too late to turn your life around.

The caption read: