Woman invites 'shady' sister and kids into home after nephew's death. AITA?

Helping out family members in need can be one of the most rewarding tasks one faces, and it can also be one of the most difficult.
In an ideal family, you know you have each other's backs when times get tough, and the cycle of help and care is reciprocal.
But reality is not ideal, and there are many cases where one family member takes on a heavier toll than others. This can prove extra difficult when the caregiving party is also married with their own nuclear family.
She wrote:
AITA for having my sister and her two kids stay with us after one of her kids DIED?
As the title states, my very young nephew passed away recently which came as a shock to my family.
*A brief background, I don't really talk to either side of my family due to their general scumbag nature and constant involvement with drugs, scams, general bull sh*t and them being indecent humans.*