Woman who got kicked out of women’s group asks if she was wrong to defend being proudly child-free.

Deciding whether or not to have children can be a difficult decision for many people, and now everyone's goals in life include a house full of children...

Children are an immense, life-changing responsibility and the impact they have on your identity, romantic life, and professional life can be intense. Many people choose not to have children and then have to deal with the onslaught of unsolicited advice from family members or even strangers telling them that they'll eventually either change their minds or regret it. If you're the only person in your friend group or family who chooses not to have kids, it can sometimes feel isolating. However, plenty of people have enriching lives with or without kids and the "calling" some people feel toward becoming a parent is not the same volume for everyone. The important thing is respect everyone's decision and trust that they know what is right for their goals and future happiness.

So, when a child-free woman decided to consult the jury of internet strangers on Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict she got into on her Zoom support group, people were quick to offer advice.