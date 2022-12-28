Woman kicks husband and kids out in cold temps on Christmas Eve so she can bake. AITA?

Holiday baking is one of the most fun seasonal activities.

There's nothing quite like posting up in the kitchen and blasting your favorite holiday album while you go to town on some cookies. The all-immersive experience of creating sugary delights is a win-win for all, that is, until it comes time to clean up.

The clean-up portion of holiday baking has caused many a domestic squabble, and this year was no different for a lot of households.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not cleaning up after her Christmas baking session.

She wrote:

AITA for not cleaning the kitchen after I did a lot of Christmas baking​​​​​​?

I love baking, it's one of my favorite hobbies. So, of course, I love baking Christmas goodies. Every year I get requests from family members to make specific things they like for our family get-togethers.