Woman kicks husband and kids out in cold temps on Christmas Eve so she can bake. AITA?

Holiday baking is one of the most fun seasonal activities.
There's nothing quite like posting up in the kitchen and blasting your favorite holiday album while you go to town on some cookies. The all-immersive experience of creating sugary delights is a win-win for all, that is, until it comes time to clean up.
The clean-up portion of holiday baking has caused many a domestic squabble, and this year was no different for a lot of households.
She wrote:
AITA for not cleaning the kitchen after I did a lot of Christmas baking?
I love baking, it's one of my favorite hobbies. So, of course, I love baking Christmas goodies. Every year I get requests from family members to make specific things they like for our family get-togethers.
I don't always make everything people ask for, but sometimes I get carried away. This year, my husband and I were hosting my family for Christmas day, so I wanted to do a lot of baking on the days leading up to the gathering.