Woman gets fright of her life when her daughter finds 'Georgie' in the bathroom drain.

Children can be adorable and lovely, but they can also be downright terrifying, thus their presence in so many horror films.

One of the most iconic horror movies featuring children is the nightmare fuel known as IT, which of course, has been giving this generation a fresh batch of nightmares following the 2017 release.

For those still uninitiated, one of the little boys in the movie is named Georgie. And let's just say, a peaceful life quickly goes down the toilet for little Georgie.

So, when the Twitter user Bri heard her 3-year-old daughter start screaming "Georgie" whilst staring down the bathroom sink, she was sufficiently shook.

My 3 year-old just made me crap my pants when she looked down our bathroom sink and goes “Hi Georgie...”

(Keep in mind she’s never seen a scary movie in her life, let alone IT)



Against my better judgement i look down the drain AND



..it’s Peppa Pig’s little brother, George. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/65iWQkMevq — bri (@BornToBriWild) April 13, 2018

