Woman tries to lowball a guy selling his iMac by offering to pay in jewelry. It escalated quickly.

The holiday season is upon us, which means consumerism is in the air. Ah, the most wonderful time of the year! One mom seems to really be feeling the stress of holiday gift buying, and was outed for trying to lowball a man selling his iMac online. She attempted to talk down his price by offering to give him some of her jewelry in exchange, and when he declined things got heated real fast.

The man selling the iMac posted the above screenshot on reddit under the username u/Vindictive_Barista, and the comments section immediately came to his side.

Pretenderist asked the question we were all wondering...

I’m curious how many parents actually do tell their kids that some horrible person on Facebook/craigslist is the reason they didn’t get any presents.

GoBuffaloes had a conspiracy theory...

I have some hard hitting news for you: the computer was definitely not for her kids

turtlecage raised a fair point...

Right. If she has 800 dollars to spend on Christmas presents then her kids are still gonna have a good Christmas. 800 dollars can get you a lot of cool shit. My family gives each other scarves and boxes of chocolates just because spending hundreds of dollars on Christmas just isn’t necessary.

Fyodoor007 had some choice words for her...