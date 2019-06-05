Buzzkill alert! This woman made a ridiculous list of things her 'hubby' can't do at a bachelor party

Wedding season is upon us, and with that comes the stories of the worst people who attend them. The latest and greatest/worst comes from a woman who put together a truly absurd list of things her husband was not allowed to do while attending a bachelor party, which included things like, "no women," and "everyone must be home by midnight." After posting the list on Facebook, someone took a screenshot of it and posted it on reddit for all of the internet to bask in is ridiculousness.

Here is the full list:

Wow. Let's all just take a moment to digest this. This woman is asking that her husband -- a fully grown man -- and all of his friends not swear, wrestle, or be around any woman. What are they supposed to do if a woman crosses their paths? The world is full of women, you can't dodge them all. She also requested that they're phone bes tracked at all times. By whom? Her? Will she be sitting in a lab with video surveillance of all these guys, watching their every move as she sips a virgin piña colada? I have so many questions, and I'm afraid of most of the answers.