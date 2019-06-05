Buzzkill alert! This woman made a ridiculous list of things her 'hubby' can't do at a bachelor party

Wedding season is upon us, and with that comes the stories of the worst people who attend them. The latest and greatest/worst comes from a woman who put together a truly absurd list of things her husband was not allowed to do while attending a bachelor party, which included things like, "no women," and "everyone must be home by midnight." After posting the list on Facebook, someone took a screenshot of it and posted it on reddit for all of the internet to bask in is ridiculousness.
Here is the full list:
Wow. Let's all just take a moment to digest this. This woman is asking that her husband -- a fully grown man -- and all of his friends not swear, wrestle, or be around any woman. What are they supposed to do if a woman crosses their paths? The world is full of women, you can't dodge them all. She also requested that they're phone bes tracked at all times. By whom? Her? Will she be sitting in a lab with video surveillance of all these guys, watching their every move as she sips a virgin piña colada? I have so many questions, and I'm afraid of most of the answers.
But in this mound of absurdity, the cherry on top is the "edit" at the end here, which reads: "okay guys i have taken your feedback and your right, i cant control him once he leaves the house and i cant control his friends so ive decided to just not let him go." Okay. Let's glide right past the fact that she used the wrong form of 'you're' and get right to the fact that her reaction to people telling her she couldn't control her husband and his friends was to ground her husband instead. I can only imagine the comments were telling her she shouldn't control her husband this way, not that she literally couldn't. But clearly she took the words to heart and realized she must change strategies and find a way so that she could literally control him: by putting him in timeout. Where there's a will, there's a way. But in this case the 'Will' is more of a 'Becky.'
Y'all know people on reddit had some thoughts.
VoilaVoilaWashington chimed in with:
Pretty sure this lady doesn't want anyone mingling at this party. She'll be there, enforcing 3' minimum distance between any two people at all times.
risuyun97 added:
12. Veggies and ranch dressing can not be on the same table.
AdamTheHutt84 hopped on the joke wagon with:
And no one is allowed to use excessive sugar in their tea! One lump only, we are Christians not monsters!
And thiswiseowl summed it up quite nicely with:
I'm not even in a relationship and I feel attacked
Happy wedding season, and may you never have to encounter anyone like this woman as you traverse the bachelor/bachelorette universes.