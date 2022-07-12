Woman asks if she was wrong to make man at the gym feel like a 'predator.'

The gym: a place that makes me so uncomfortable, if a stranger even makes eye contact with me I will turn around and leave. Someone speaking to me? Lol, absolutely not.

When a young woman found herself in a socially uncomfortable situation at her local gym, she chose the path of least resistance and removed herself. But apparently, she offended a man who does not understand boundaries! So she took to Reddit to ask if she was actually the bad guy...

"AITA for shortening my workout after a man got on the elliptical next to me?"

I (27F) like to go to the gym later in the evenings so I can have the place mostly to myself since I don’t like how claustrophobic it feels when tons of people are there at the same time. I live around the block from a chain gym and go there most nights to use the elliptical for a while.

