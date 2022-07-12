Woman asks if she was wrong to make man at the gym feel like a 'predator.'

When a young woman found herself in a socially uncomfortable situation at her local gym, she chose the path of least resistance and removed herself. But apparently, she offended a man who does not understand boundaries! So she took to Reddit to ask if she was actually the bad guy...
I (27F) like to go to the gym later in the evenings so I can have the place mostly to myself since I don’t like how claustrophobic it feels when tons of people are there at the same time. I live around the block from a chain gym and go there most nights to use the elliptical for a while.
When I got to the gym tonight, the entire row of ellipticals was empty, so I grabbed the one all the way on the end. Everything was fine during my workout all the way up to the last few minutes. A guy walked into the mostly-deserted gym and got on the elliptical right next to mine, which I thought was weird since there was a row of about 12 other ones that were all empty.