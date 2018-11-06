Woman mocks engagement ring she found in her boyfriend’s nightstand. That backfired.

Can you believe that in a world where romantic love feels fleeting and hard to find, there are people who actively participate in groups roasting engagement rings for not being expensive or pretty enough? You'd think love would transcend dollar signs and the aesthetics of an engagement ring, but alas, the world is truly an ocean full of trash people!

As if to prove how trash the world can be, one anonymous woman complained on the internet after finding a ring her boyfriend was likely hiding away for proposal.

First off, it should be noted that she went through his belongings without permission, thus violating his privacy, and THEN she proceeded to open the ring box, snap a photo and make fun of it in a ring-shaming group on Facebook.

The woman's post bemoaning her boyfriend's ring quickly got posted to Reddit, where she received a thorough dragging from people disgusted by her entitlement.