Woman makes mural asking missed connection out for Valentines Day. Here's what happened.

With the widespread popularity of fast-dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and beyond, checking missed connections on Craiglist can feel like a concept of the distant past. And yet, the digital pages of missed connections are still turning as we speak, and one Brooklyn woman decided to take her search for a cute stranger to a whole different level.
After gutsy Devin Custalow locked eyes with a cute guy wearing yellow shoes on the G train, she immediately rushed to Craigslist to write a missed connection.
She locked eyes with him when she was loudly chatting with a friend about chatting with him. This is a romance with many meta qualities.
After she posted her original Craiglist missed connection, the Las Vegas hotel Park MGM helped her create a 20-foot mural of the ad in Brooklyn.
She even had paper versions plastered all over Brooklyn, this is definitely brave.
On top of posting murals of the original ad, she also added an invitation to meet up on Valentines Day.
The missed connection spread far and wide across Brooklyn, and of course, the internet.
The most important question remained: would the guy with the yellow shoes see this?!
Also, would he realize it was him?! What if another man wearing yellow shoes showed up for the date?! Is he taken, gay, or out of town? So many possibilities in this scenario.
Sadly, after all of that delightful, rom-com level of effort - the man with the yellow shoes did not show up.
Despite his no-show status on Valentines Day, if the man with the yellow shoes ever does see the message (and reciprocates the crush), he now knows where to find Devin. Plus, she's shown herself to be fearless in the name of potential romance, which is a rare and admirable trait in the age of manicured dating algorithms.