Woman makes mural asking missed connection out for Valentines Day. Here's what happened.

With the widespread popularity of fast-dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and beyond, checking missed connections on Craiglist can feel like a concept of the distant past. And yet, the digital pages of missed connections are still turning as we speak, and one Brooklyn woman decided to take her search for a cute stranger to a whole different level.

After gutsy Devin Custalow locked eyes with a cute guy wearing yellow shoes on the G train, she immediately rushed to Craigslist to write a missed connection.

She locked eyes with him when she was loudly chatting with a friend about chatting with him. This is a romance with many meta qualities.

Devin had a missed connection on the G train with a cute guy in yellow shoes. She's still looking for him. #IfItsMeantToBe pic.twitter.com/DAQA5nuJoS — Park MGM (@parkmgm) February 4, 2018

After she posted her original Craiglist missed connection, the Las Vegas hotel Park MGM helped her create a 20-foot mural of the ad in Brooklyn.

Is it possible to find love through CL Missed Connections? I guess we'll find out....#IFITSMEANTTOBE pic.twitter.com/6x84kBZRbr — Danielle Robay (@Daniellerobay) February 5, 2018

She even had paper versions plastered all over Brooklyn, this is definitely brave.