Woman perfectly breaks down why people with mental illness say ‘i’m tired.’

If you're living with a mental illness, you're already aware of how exhausting it is to navigate daily life while handling your mental health. Even the most mundane tasks take twice the effort, and you're often doing it on little sleep to boot.

Still, this extra layer of exhaustion can be confounding to friends and family who don't truly understand what it's like to deal with mental illness.

When the art director and mental health advocate PJ Palits shared an illuminating thread explaining why people with mental illness often say they're tired, it immediately went viral.

Allow me to explain Why Mental Illnesses Can Make People So Tired.



Chances are, if you know someone with a mental disorder or disability, you might have asked them or thought, “Why are you tired?” pic.twitter.com/1U9vFJfC4M — ραℓιτѕ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

She kicked it off by clarifying that saying she's tired is often a two-fold response. One one hand, she truly is deeply tired all the time. On the other hand, it's a far more concise response than explaining all of the complicated whirling thoughts in your head.

Not many people ask me if I’m OK, but when they do my answer is always the same “I’m fine, just tired” — and people seem to accept that reply.

For me, “I’m tired” is not a complaint or pessimistic. It’s merely a fact of life. — ραℓιτѕ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018