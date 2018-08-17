Woman perfectly breaks down why people with mental illness say ‘i’m tired.’

If you're living with a mental illness, you're already aware of how exhausting it is to navigate daily life while handling your mental health. Even the most mundane tasks take twice the effort, and you're often doing it on little sleep to boot.
Still, this extra layer of exhaustion can be confounding to friends and family who don't truly understand what it's like to deal with mental illness.
When the art director and mental health advocate PJ Palits shared an illuminating thread explaining why people with mental illness often say they're tired, it immediately went viral.
She kicked it off by clarifying that saying she's tired is often a two-fold response. One one hand, she truly is deeply tired all the time. On the other hand, it's a far more concise response than explaining all of the complicated whirling thoughts in your head.
Constant sleep deprivation is one of the most consistent factors playing into this exhaustion.
The constant and unrelenting battle with your own brain is one of the biggest factors that makes the struggle with mental illness so deeply draining.
The stigma and misunderstanding surround mental health also takes a huge toll on people who feel they constantly have to explain themselves.
She laid out the ways in which communicating your feelings is hard when you're grappling with mental illness.
Oftentimes, medication itself adds a whole different slew of side effects wearing down the body.
Also, many times expressions of tiredness are also indicators that someone needs the emotional support of a friend.
She ended the thread with a call to arms for empathy, both towards yourself and towards others dealing with mental illness.
In the past few decades, the stigma around mental illness has greatly decreased. But we still have leaps and bounds to go. Threads like this help bridge the gap between ignorance and understanding in a much needed way.