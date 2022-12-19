Someecards Logo
Woman lets 'picky' adult son bring fast food to wedding reception. Venue is furious.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 19, 2022 | 11:18 AM
Weddings are high stakes for everyone from the couple getting married to the event planning staff.

Even the most simple wedding demands months of planning and thousands of dollars, which is why tension can reach an all-time high when guests don't act as expected.

From the way people dress to the food etiquette, there are a lot of subtleties (and not-so-subtleties) that apply at weddings and don't at regular parties. Needless to say, this can cause a lot of awkward moments.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong to let her 22-year-old son pick up fast food and bring it to a buffet-style wedding reception.

She wrote:

AITA for letting my son get fast food to bring it into a wedding reception?​​​​​

My son (22m) is a picky eater. My cousin was getting married and had a lovely reception with a nice buffet. “Johnny” wasn’t a fan of what was served so I let him leave and get some food.

