Woman takes pics and replicates husband's kitchen mess to prove point, he gets mad.

Dividing housework is one of the most difficult parts of a long-term partnership. Everyone has a different level of cleanliness they naturally fall into (or aspire to), and everyone has different styles of carrying out daily tasks.

While it may not be sexy, consistent and honest communication around these daily tasks is crucial for a marriage to work.

This kind of communication was at the center of a popular AITA post, where a woman asked if she was wrong for documenting and replicating the mess her husband makes while cooking.

She wrote:

AITA for leaving the kitchen in the same state as my husband?