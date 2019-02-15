Woman pokes holes in anti-vaxxers' theory by using their own argument. Got 'em.

Anti-vaxxers come up with such absurd theories that sometimes it feels like the best argument against them is, "Did you fucking hear what you just said though???" Sadly, that exact question doesn't seem to get to them, but using a tactic that forces them to take a hard look at the insanity webs they are weaving just might. How does one do this? I'm so glad you asked...

A woman on the internet (hero) took the anti-vaxxer theory that vaccination should be avoided because some kids who have been vaccinated also have Autism and compared it to the idea that feeding your children should be avoided because some children who have eaten food have also choked. As a wise young wizard once said: that's bloody brilliant.

The full post was uploaded by sunsetbliss on Imgur:

There's a lot to unpack here, but I would like to start by giving praise to the part where she listed "garlic breath" as one of the dangers that food poses. Genius. As a whole, this perfectly points out the flaws in anti-vaxxers' argument. Pretty much everything in this world can involve complications, but that doesn't mean you should lock yourself in a vault and never go outside. Although, I'm sure some anti-vaxxers have considered doing exactly that.