Woman pregnant with quadruplets wants to abort only the boys. But she has reasons.

Deciding whether or not you want to have an abortion can be a difficult decision, especially when the situation is complicated. And here's the thing about life: situations are often complicated. A decision that only requires black and white thinking is a rarity, and there are so many potential factors that can make this one complex.
This is all especially true for a woman (user PlaneGanache) who posted on Reddit about a tough decision she is facing for her abortion. She is pregnant with four babies, but can't afford to keep all of them. She found a way to make the difficult decision about which ones to keep, but not everyone agrees with her logic/morals.
Her post reads:
I'm 27f and my husband is 30. We tried for a few years to have baby, long story short, it didn't work out and we ended up going through a couple rounds of IVF.
Fast forward. We find out we're pregnant and we are super happy, like over the moon ecstatic. We couldn't wait for the 12 week mark to tell people, and started working on a nursery right away.
However, we go to our scan and find out we are having FOUR babies. Four. That's insane. I'm cutting a lot of backstory out because honestly, it's hard for me to talk about. At the time, my husband and I are just in shock, but happy we have healthy babies.
Now, I'm a small woman, 5'0 and very petite. At my next scan, it was suggested I consider aborting two of the pregnancies for the sake of my body, and to be honest, I was quietly considering bringing this idea up to my husband anyway because of the money involved with raising four children. We could afford two babies, but no way could we afford four.
Me and my husband are distraught that this is our reality, but we went home and tried to figure it out. From our latest scan, we know we have identical twin girls and two fraternal boys in there. If we go through with the selective abortion, which we most likely will, I brought up that I would like to keep the two girls as they are identical twins (I'm hoping they have the 'twin bond') and also, to be honest, I've always wanted girls.
My husband is on board with this, but as soon as I told my mother and sister the scenario they kicked off, calling us selfish, entitled, saying we are searching for designer babies, etc.
The way I see it is that we have to make a choice which babies go if we do this, and it breaks our hearts that we are in this position but we need to do what we can for the sake of our children. This story sounds so tragic, like a soap storyline or something but it's honestly the hardest thing I have ever done.
So, my question is both AITA for having a preference in this?
You might have assumed that this would spark an online debate for the ages, seeing as the topic of abortion seems to have that effect on the comments section. But in a major twist of events, most people were incredibly supportive. Yes, you read that right. People online were overwhelmingly supportive of a woman and her right to choose.
abermarm didn't think she was the asshole for her choice, but did have some extra advice to give:
NTA - but can I give you a bit of advice? Tell your parents and sister and whomever else you confided in that the doctor is now thinking that two of the embryos are no longer growing as they should so you and your husband are leaving it in the hands of fate. After every scan let them know that two have stopped growing.
Because I guarantee you - one day someone is going to tell your little girls that you killed their brothers. Don't take that risk.
MyDeeLoo also provided something to consider:
No judgment. In a case like this, most doctors would abort the fetuses closest to the cervix. You should go with what's safest for you and the babies. Sorry you're in this tough situation.
Llol_59 had some supportive words for the couple:
NTA. It's your body your choice. And you should only care about your husbands opinion.
Selaura pointed out why this woman's parents were wrong:
NTA. You are the people that know your life and finances best. You know your own capabilities and your relatives will not be raising these children. "Designer babies" conjures up thoughts of people choosing height, eye color, hair, etc. Just realizing that you realistically cannot handle four babies isn't being selfish.
hyperion was super supportive:
You don't owe a nonexistent person anything, neither the damage to your body nor your finances. I know abortion's a politically divisive issue, but seriously, it's ridiculous for you to feel any shame at all for your decision. In Vitro Fertilization often causes these situations, and there is absolutely no reason for you to raise four children rather than the one you signed up for.
But adou_ had a rebuttal:
I agree with exactly what you’re saying, but it’s the idea of the person that fetus can potentially become, and the life long thought of what ifs because you will never forget having an abortion unless you’re a complete psychopath. Not saying it’s wrong or right I guess my point is, is that the consequence of doing that is the life long thoughts about what could’ve been your son or daughter in this case plural.
