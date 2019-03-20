Woman pregnant with quadruplets wants to abort only the boys. But she has reasons.

Deciding whether or not you want to have an abortion can be a difficult decision, especially when the situation is complicated. And here's the thing about life: situations are often complicated. A decision that only requires black and white thinking is a rarity, and there are so many potential factors that can make this one complex.

This is all especially true for a woman (user PlaneGanache) who posted on Reddit about a tough decision she is facing for her abortion. She is pregnant with four babies, but can't afford to keep all of them. She found a way to make the difficult decision about which ones to keep, but not everyone agrees with her logic/morals.

Her post reads:

I'm 27f and my husband is 30. We tried for a few years to have baby, long story short, it didn't work out and we ended up going through a couple rounds of IVF.

Fast forward. We find out we're pregnant and we are super happy, like over the moon ecstatic. We couldn't wait for the 12 week mark to tell people, and started working on a nursery right away.

However, we go to our scan and find out we are having FOUR babies. Four. That's insane. I'm cutting a lot of backstory out because honestly, it's hard for me to talk about. At the time, my husband and I are just in shock, but happy we have healthy babies.

Now, I'm a small woman, 5'0 and very petite. At my next scan, it was suggested I consider aborting two of the pregnancies for the sake of my body, and to be honest, I was quietly considering bringing this idea up to my husband anyway because of the money involved with raising four children. We could afford two babies, but no way could we afford four.

Me and my husband are distraught that this is our reality, but we went home and tried to figure it out. From our latest scan, we know we have identical twin girls and two fraternal boys in there. If we go through with the selective abortion, which we most likely will, I brought up that I would like to keep the two girls as they are identical twins (I'm hoping they have the 'twin bond') and also, to be honest, I've always wanted girls.

My husband is on board with this, but as soon as I told my mother and sister the scenario they kicked off, calling us selfish, entitled, saying we are searching for designer babies, etc.

The way I see it is that we have to make a choice which babies go if we do this, and it breaks our hearts that we are in this position but we need to do what we can for the sake of our children. This story sounds so tragic, like a soap storyline or something but it's honestly the hardest thing I have ever done.

So, my question is both AITA for having a preference in this?