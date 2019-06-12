Woman says she was 'raised to take care' of her future husband. It majorly backfired.

A woman on Twitter is getting roasted after posting a peak "not like other girls" tweet about how she plans to be an old-fashioned wife. Now, obviously, everyone's relationship style is their own business, and how you choose to divvy up housework and emotional support in a relationship is between you and your partner.
However, it's a whole different animal when you proudly announce your opinion on Twitter, with a prescriptive tone that indicating your relationship style is somehow more wholesome and feminine than others.
Needless to say, when a woman on Twitter named Brylea Kay posted about her plans to take care of her husband, and the kind of wife she'll be, it hugely backfired.
The feelings of cringe abounded, and her mentions were soon flooded with variations of "WTF" and "are you okay?!"
Some people could only muster GIFs in response, because words failed to capture the emotional exhaustion caused by her tweet.
Others, mostly straight women in relationships, pointed out how her framing of a marital connection came across uneven and unhealthy.
The meme responses are truly a celebration of all that is beautiful on the internet.
Again, there is nothing wrong with her wanting to cook or clean for a future husband, what most people took issue with was the way it was expressed, and the antiquated gender roles attached.
Even with all the backlash, it's safe to say that Brylea got her point across, and now thousands of people online know what kind of wife she wants to be.