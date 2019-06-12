Woman says she was 'raised to take care' of her future husband. It majorly backfired.

A woman on Twitter is getting roasted after posting a peak "not like other girls" tweet about how she plans to be an old-fashioned wife. Now, obviously, everyone's relationship style is their own business, and how you choose to divvy up housework and emotional support in a relationship is between you and your partner.

However, it's a whole different animal when you proudly announce your opinion on Twitter, with a prescriptive tone that indicating your relationship style is somehow more wholesome and feminine than others.

Needless to say, when a woman on Twitter named Brylea Kay posted about her plans to take care of her husband, and the kind of wife she'll be, it hugely backfired.

call me old fashioned, but i was raised to take care of my husband



make his plate every night, wash his work clothes for him, make sure he’s up for work the next morning, always have a clean house for him to come home to, etc.



and that’s exactly wife i will be — brylea kay (@_brylealangley) June 11, 2019

The feelings of cringe abounded, and her mentions were soon flooded with variations of "WTF" and "are you okay?!"

This is most cringe worthy tweet I’ve seen in awhile. Put it right there with “I can’t wait to see my husband destroy our kids on a tube” and the ”I can’t wait to pregame with my husband in the parking lot at our daughters dance recital” — Danni Short (@Danni_Short) June 12, 2019

So you were raised to parent your husband — 🍑peaches and meme🍦✨ (@Brivado) June 12, 2019