Woman ready to be 'owned' by her husband during pregnancy gets owned by the internet

I know this seems like a parody of a person, but this woman is real and she didn't pop off the set of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Sophie Pelletier, a self described "girl in love" has a rather problematic social media presence that just started getting traction when she posted an alarming tweet about being excited for her husband's seed. Of course, being excited to become pregnant is not a bad thing. Considering Sophie's website is "Learningtosubm1" (learning to submit) and features a bible verse about respecting your husbands as an authority figure, the way she expressed this excitement is a real red flag.

After a long year, my husband finally believes I am ready to carry his child in my womb. To feed them with my body. To give him my whole body for his descendants.



Im ready to receive his seed, to become fully his. Cant wait to be impregnated 💖 to he owned. pic.twitter.com/T2ls1Ik7h8 — Sophie Pelletier (@learningtosubm1) June 16, 2019

"To give him my whole body for his descendants?" What about your descendants?

"To become fully his." Sophie, are you being trapped somewhere and held hostage? This is alarming behavior. She's also been known to post things like this:

And yup! This: