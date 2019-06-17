Woman ready to be 'owned' by her husband during pregnancy gets owned by the internet

I know this seems like a parody of a person, but this woman is real and she didn't pop off the set of "The Handmaid's Tale."
Sophie Pelletier, a self described "girl in love" has a rather problematic social media presence that just started getting traction when she posted an alarming tweet about being excited for her husband's seed. Of course, being excited to become pregnant is not a bad thing. Considering Sophie's website is "Learningtosubm1" (learning to submit) and features a bible verse about respecting your husbands as an authority figure, the way she expressed this excitement is a real red flag.
"To give him my whole body for his descendants?" What about your descendants?
"To become fully his." Sophie, are you being trapped somewhere and held hostage? This is alarming behavior. She's also been known to post things like this:
And yup! This:
Oh, and don't forget this:
Granted, this is the internet and this account could be run by a very much not married and not pregnant man in attempt to troll his feminist friends. When someone asked if she was trolling on her website, though, she responded "nope." So let's just trust her for now.
After all, she did say she's "learning to control" her tongue. Control it in the right direction, Sophie! Speak your mind! You are more than just a vessel for your husband's "seed." You're a real live human woman. Maybe.