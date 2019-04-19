Woman receives angry roast text from man she rejected six months ago. 'You dress for a funeral.'

Getting rejected after a date is never an easy pill to swallow, and getting ghosted often feels worse. But does it really count as getting ghosted if you yourself never asked the person for a second date?! Can you reasonably hold a grudge towards a former date if you also never put in the effort to move forward?!
These are just a few of the burning questions the internet has after Twitter user Amy Botrill shared a series of angry texts from a man she went on a date with six months ago.
They first went on a date in October of 2018, and then after never met up again. On Botrill's end, this was all fine and good, but the man made it deeply apparently he's been stewing when he sent her a series of angry texts this week.
He immediately came in hot by reprimanding her for being "disrespectful" and never giving him a call. Of course, as with most unhinged forms of communication, this text arrived apropos of nothing.
In a move showing a deep lack of self-awareness, he claimed he hasn't been holding a grudge, and was merely giving her a chance to reconcile her "bad" behavior.
After making it clear he has been actively harboring anger against her after merely one date, he had the gall to instruct her to "blow the dust off" his number and "be nice" to him.
To this, she politely declined, which set him off into a next level anger spiral and a roasting of her date outfit.
Her followers screamed when he claimed Bottrill dressed like she was "attending a funeral of someone you didn't like."
She even went on to share receipts of their earlier texts that fully confirmed how nutty his anger was in response to a woman who defended him.
The internet had nothing but solidarity for her, and slight despair at the sad state of straight men in the dating world.
Given the completely lack of self-awareness this man demonstrated, it is highly doubtful he'll see this thread and change his ways. If anything, it will be fuel for his fire of victimizing himself and lashing out on more women. But if we're all lucky, he'll either learn to let go, or his anger will keep him indoors.