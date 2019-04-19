Woman receives angry roast text from man she rejected six months ago. 'You dress for a funeral.'

Getting rejected after a date is never an easy pill to swallow, and getting ghosted often feels worse. But does it really count as getting ghosted if you yourself never asked the person for a second date?! Can you reasonably hold a grudge towards a former date if you also never put in the effort to move forward?!

These are just a few of the burning questions the internet has after Twitter user Amy Botrill shared a series of angry texts from a man she went on a date with six months ago.

They first went on a date in October of 2018, and then after never met up again. On Botrill's end, this was all fine and good, but the man made it deeply apparently he's been stewing when he sent her a series of angry texts this week.

I regret to inform you that I have just been roasted to within an inch of my life by this man who bought me one meal in October 2018 and has apparently been seething ever since pic.twitter.com/5iQJdIzCGy — Amy Bottrill (@bottrill) April 15, 2019

He immediately came in hot by reprimanding her for being "disrespectful" and never giving him a call. Of course, as with most unhinged forms of communication, this text arrived apropos of nothing.