Woman refuses to cancel wedding plans after parents ban her sister's black BF from it.

Racism is sadly everywhere, so much so that white people often view it as innocuous or "not a big deal" unless there's physical violence involved.

The thing is, violence is a spectrum.

Slurs, threats, systemic exclusion, and dehumanizing social patterns are all forms of non-physical violence that are often brushed off or not called out by those unaffected.

One of the most common ways people aid and abet racism is by "keeping the peace" with outspoken racists, and therefore reinforcing the comfort of the racists above the comfort of those being targeted.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her sister she won't cancel her wedding over racism.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my sister to stop trying to make my wedding all about her?