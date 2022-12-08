Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman refuses to 'sleep outside in tent' for Christmas. Family claims there's no space.

Woman refuses to 'sleep outside in tent' for Christmas. Family claims there's no space.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 8, 2022 | 7:20 PM
ADVERTISING

Hosting a lot of family members during the holidays can get logistically tricky, which is why communication with all parties is key.

In a popular AITA post, a woman asked if she's wrong for causing a "family rift" after refusing to sleep outside in a tent during the holidays.

She wrote:

AITA for causing a family rift because I don't want to sleep outside in my mom's yard on Christmas?

I, 18f, am the youngest out of four kids. My siblings are 31m, 28f and 25m.

We were raised by our dad and stepmom, and our bio mom lives in another country with her husband. She wants me and my siblings to spend Christmas with her this year and has offered to pay for our transport and visas.

My siblings are all married and have kids and are gonna bring their spouses and kids with them. Our mom's house is quite big and she said she'll spread out air mattresses in the living room and there's a guest room.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content