Woman refuses to 'sleep outside in tent' for Christmas. Family claims there's no space.

Hosting a lot of family members during the holidays can get logistically tricky, which is why communication with all parties is key.
She wrote:
AITA for causing a family rift because I don't want to sleep outside in my mom's yard on Christmas?
I, 18f, am the youngest out of four kids. My siblings are 31m, 28f and 25m.
We were raised by our dad and stepmom, and our bio mom lives in another country with her husband. She wants me and my siblings to spend Christmas with her this year and has offered to pay for our transport and visas.
My siblings are all married and have kids and are gonna bring their spouses and kids with them. Our mom's house is quite big and she said she'll spread out air mattresses in the living room and there's a guest room.