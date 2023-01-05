Woman refuses to let son meet 'half-sibling' baby husband had while separated. AITA?

Kids are all too often a casualty of adult drama.

When a couple divorces and has to navigate co-parenting while hating each other's guts, the children often pick up some of the stray bullets.

And when one partner has a kid out of an extramarital affair, the emotional complication between the adults can trickle down into the kid's childhood experience and overall self-esteem.

But just as kids experience a lot of unfair fallout, some people explicitly use kids as pawns to manipulate others. This can be a supremely tricky situation to navigate.

In a post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to meet her husband's daughter who was conceived during their separation.

She wrote: