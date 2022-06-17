Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to style hair for cancer-surviving sister's wedding.

When a hairstylist was asked to do her sister's wedding hair, she refused due to the rocky nature of their relationship. But here's the thing... her sister is a cancer survivor, so this has been a huge source of family disputes. So she took to Reddit to ask the internet:

My sister is getting married in a couple of months. She finished cancer treatments recently and her hair has been badly affected by this. She's very self-conscious of it so she wanted me to be her hair stylist on her wedding day, instead of going to a salon. She approached me about it a month ago and I said no. There have been some very mixed opinions in our family about this so I decided to post about it and see what the consensus would be.