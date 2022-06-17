Woman asks if she's wrong to remind husband she pays the bills after a fight.

Being a newlywed is a magical time, but that first big fight is lurking right around the corner...

When a young wife was confronted about her innocuous self-soothing habit, she clapped back... perhaps a little too hard. So she took to the Reddit forum Am I The As*hole to find out if which one was the true jerk in the situation. Decide for yourself!

*Update from the OP at the end!*

"AITA for telling my husband he can tell me where to eat when he pays the bills?"

So I (23f) got married to my husband (28m) May 14th. A few months ago he lost his job due to merging and hasn’t gotten a job since so I pay all the bills. It doesn’t really bother me, as we live in a house I own that I inherited from my grandmother.