Woman asks if she's wrong to remind husband she pays the bills after a fight.

When a young wife was confronted about her innocuous self-soothing habit, she clapped back... perhaps a little too hard. So she took to the Reddit forum Am I The As*hole to find out if which one was the true jerk in the situation. Decide for yourself!
*Update from the OP at the end!*
So I (23f) got married to my husband (28m) May 14th. A few months ago he lost his job due to merging and hasn’t gotten a job since so I pay all the bills. It doesn’t really bother me, as we live in a house I own that I inherited from my grandmother.
A little backstory: I like eating in my bathtub. I had a rough childhood and the only good memories I have are in the safety of my tub so every now and then I will take a bath and have a drink and a snack, it’s very comforting. I know it’s strange but trauma does weird shit to you. I never leave any trash or waste or anything in the bathroom and he doesn't remember I do it unless he walks in on me.