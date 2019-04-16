Woman's scathing clap-back at the men who mocked her bikini body goes viral.

Stripping down to a swimsuit at the beach can be an incredibly triggering experience for a lot of reasons. For one, you're literally exposing your body to the elements, to sand and trash and fish, sun burns and limitless bug bites. But more daunting than that, you're exposing your body to the eyes of other human beings who can be endlessly cruel and judgemental. As with everything, the body shaming multiplies if you're a woman.
The blogger Shelly Proebstel is all too familiar with the ways body shaming and misogyny can be a shaming and limiting force. So, in retaliation to the fatphobic norms, she uses her platform to open up honest dialogue and promote body positivity.
During a recent trip to New Zealand's Mt Maunganui Beach, Proebstel noticed a group of nearby men sneering and cruelly mocking her body.
Rather than internalizing their misplaced hatred, Proebstel used the experiences as fodder for her blog, where she wrote an in-depth and scathing indictment of their behavior.
"To the guys who pointed and laughed when I took my sarong off today at Mt Maunganui Beach, bearing my soul (my bikini body) to the world, I just want to say (excuse my language but) FUCK YOU!"
"It’s because of dickheads like you that people are so incredibly insecure about their body image. It’s because of people like you that women especially don’t feel safe or confident or comfortable to go out in society in something like a bikini, or a crop top (they probably aren’t even called that anymore!) or a short dress, or with their midriff showing."
She started her response by pointing out how the cruel behavior of those men, and others like him contribute to the cultural shame women feel around their bodies. This shame in turn feeds into the cultural epidemic of eating disorders.
"It’s because of people like you that people starve themselves and make themselves sick in an attempt to maintain a ‘model-like figure’. It’s because of people like you that people wear long sleeves all year round because they are scared to show their arms."
"It’s because people like you that people become anorexic, obese, bulimic, self harm, commit suicide...I could go on...No, you are not responsible for the entirety.
But YES, you have to take some responsibility."
She went on to encourage the men who laughed at her, and others prone to body-shaming, to slow down and think about the palpable ways their attitudes affect people's confidence.
"So next time you see someone like me on the beach in a bikini or in a situation similar, before you laugh and point, take a moment to think about the damage you may just do, because not every person, young or old, male or female, will have learnt to have the thick skin, or the resilience, or the self confidence, that I do to brush it off."
For a moment, even Proebstel felt a pang of shame and a temptation to cover up, but she managed to press through the feeling.
"I won’t lie, there was a split second that I almost quickly covered up again, and then I reminded myself of all I have learnt on this journey, and I held my head high and stuck my belly out and wore that bikini with pride."
She then ended her post with a call-to-arms to parents everywhere, both encouraging and pleading that they truly think about the ways they discuss bodies with their kids.
"Parents, I urge you to teach your children that there is no one body shape, but instead that there is a rainbow of beautiful bodies. I urge you to teach them not to stare directly at a bigger stomach than they might be accustomed to seeing on tv or in society, but instead, to look at a persons face and into their eyes. I urge you to teach them to be kind to all types of people, regardless of their outer appearance. I urge you to teach your children to accept people for exactly who they are on the inside. And I urge you to teach your children to be role models to those around them who aren’t being taught this, and to be the positive change we need to see in the world, so that in 5 or 10 or 20 years time, no more people are pointed at and laughed at by the way they look when they wear a bikini on the beach."
Her post quickly went viral, with over 54,000 liking the post, and dozens of thousands sharing the sentiment. Hopefully, Proebstel's willingness to open up about her experience will cause others to think twice before making rude and fatphobic judgements.