Woman takes back husband's gift after he 'punishes' daughter. People say 'divorce him.'

There's no convenient time to get in a fight with your partner.

However, if you're going to rank "inconvenient" times to fight with your partner, then right before Christmas hovers at the top of the list.

Ideally, Christmas presents aren't used as leverage to be given and withheld at random. But that doesn't stop them from being used this way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for returning her Christmas present to her husband after he withheld a gift from her daughter.

She wrote:

AITA for returning my husband's Christmas present?

This happened before Christmas, but there is still tension in the house and I just need advice. I 30F have been with my husband 31M for 3 years. We both have children from previous relationships, mine 8F, and his 6M.