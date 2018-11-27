Woman reveals how a stranger stepped in to save her from a subway stalker.

In the age of #MeToo, more and more men are becoming aware of the terrifying realities of sexual harassment and violence women experience in our daily lives. Simple activities like riding the subway or going for a walk regularly escalate into risky situations when predatory men decide to harass women. Largely, this behavior goes unnoticed by other men - either because the harassment is expressed through body language, or because it's assumed the harasser knows the woman.

However, there is still hope. Bystander intervention can be a huge help in situations where a man is following or harassing a woman, particularly when fellow men use their male privilege to step in. As women continue to be outspoken about their lived experiences, and the ways men can be true allies, there are those that take note.

When the Reddit user strawberry_luv was being followed by a creepy man, a subway samaritan named Michael took note of her body language and helped her out of the situation.