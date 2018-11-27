Woman reveals how a stranger stepped in to save her from a subway stalker.

In the age of #MeToo, more and more men are becoming aware of the terrifying realities of sexual harassment and violence women experience in our daily lives. Simple activities like riding the subway or going for a walk regularly escalate into risky situations when predatory men decide to harass women. Largely, this behavior goes unnoticed by other men - either because the harassment is expressed through body language, or because it's assumed the harasser knows the woman.
However, there is still hope. Bystander intervention can be a huge help in situations where a man is following or harassing a woman, particularly when fellow men use their male privilege to step in. As women continue to be outspoken about their lived experiences, and the ways men can be true allies, there are those that take note.
When the Reddit user strawberry_luv was being followed by a creepy man, a subway samaritan named Michael took note of her body language and helped her out of the situation.
"I got on the 1 train here, and a man got on after me. (this happens everywhere) I had my keys between my hands but barely noticeable because this guy has been standing behind me the whole 6 minutes I waited for the train. (calling me baby etc,) I sat down and he sat over me holding the bar. and I felt so anxious like throwing up so I stood up near a bunch of other people holding the rail. Then this guy says to me "hey Lauren. you going to Jeffs dinner party too?" I was confused for a sec because he was staring at me and my name isn't lauren. It took me like 10 seconds to even realize what he was doing."
Noting he uncomfortable body language, Michael played the classic card of pretending to know her. Once she started playing along, he handed her a text asking if she was okay, via a photo of their "friend" on his phone.
"I said yeah. and he said 'Perfect timing we can walk together. What stop were you going to get off on" and I told him. then he says look what Jeff texted me and handed me the notes app which had 'are you ok?' and he kind of moved to side so i could write in it. I told him this guy was following me. He ended up getting off my stop with me and walked me all the way to my friends apartment. "
After she wrote back on his phone saying the man had followed her onto the train, Michael offered to get off her stop with her. He then walked her all the way to her friend's house to make sure she was safe. The other man lurked on the subway for awhile, but slithered away after Michael made it clear he would be walking with the woman.
"When he was suppose to get off at 103. The guy soon left mostly because this guy was way bigger than him thankfully. I have never been in a spot like that and I always told myself what I'd do in a situation like that but I just froze and shut down. I am so thankful men like him are out there and aware of situations like that. In New York most people really keep to themselves so thank you very much Michael. wherever you are. i am sorry I made you late. but you were like my guardian angel."
This is a fabulous example of what men can do when they see women being harassed in public, I hope Michael sees this post and knows how much his seemingly small action affected this woman!