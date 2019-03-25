Woman reveals how she stepped in to stop a man sexually harassing a teen girl on her flight.

Advertising

Most women who have traveled alone, or even sat separate from their travel buddies, have experienced harassment from men while traveling. Even if its a seemingly harmless conversation, these experiences can quickly escalate into dangerous terrain, and sadly predators creep on teens and young women the most. Since this experience is so universal for women, we're often the best at spotting the warning signs of a potentially inappropriate situation. So, when the writer Joanna Chiu sat behind a man in his 30s getting too friendly with a teenage girl on a recent flight, she kept watch to make sure he didn't cross any boundaries. Thread about airplane creeps: I’m on a plane from a late-evening stopover from and was very tired and had a row to myself to sleep but couldn’t avoid noticing what was going on in the row behind me. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 The teenager was traveling with her family, but the seating separated her from the pack and placed her next to an overeager grown man. A man appearing in his late thirties was obviously delighted to be seated next to a teenager separated from the rest of her family. He started off by asking about her career plans and laughed when she said she wanted to be CEO and kept giving her ridiculous advice. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 The girl was friendly, as most teen girls are socialized to be, and the man seemed to read her politeness as interest. She was friendly and he seemed to take that as a welcome cue to get very familiar and started teasing her and kept saying that he wanted to take her out to eat, which she was ignoring. At this point I had to stay awake in case anything went further than that. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

Advertising

Chiu, having experienced creeps herself, immediately spotted red flags in the dynamic and even leaned in to call him out at one point during the exchange. It did, and as soon as he asked for a “dirty” photo while leaning close to her I turned around and rage-whispered exactly what I thought of that and he didn’t say anything back and went off to use the washroom. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 Another woman sitting nearby had also noticed the man's behavior, and told the teenager she could change seats if she felt uncomfortable. Another woman seated behind him was listening and monitoring too and while the man was gone she let the teen know that she had the right to change seats and that she was just behind her if she needed any help. I went to get a flight attendant and informed her of what was going on — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 Both women ended up reporting the behavior to the flight staff, and the man was asked to change seats, which caused him to resist and start swearing.

Advertising

They checked other witness accounts and the head of the flight service (a woman) asked the man to move. He resisted then started swearing at me and asked to talk to the boss and the head flight attendant said “I’m the boss, this is really serious and we could land the plane.” — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 After the man had moved, the flight attendants checked on the teen girl and wrote up a full report of the incident. He moved. The attendants checked in with the young woman and wrote up a report. They handled the situation well as far as I could tell, and it’s good to know other adult women passengers on the plane were paying attention and taking action while trying not to embarrass the teen. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 But what struck Chiu the most, was how the male passengers on the plane seemed completely oblivious to what was going on. Or worse yet, they didn't see the issue with a grown man hitting on a minor.

Advertising

But none of the male passengers seemed to show they noticed what was going on. Maybe fellow women are more likely to pick up on warning signs early on in the conversation because we used to be teenage girls too? — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 The first time I traveled without my parents the man next to me spoke with me most of the flight, which made me feel adult and important, and he said things like I must be flirting because I was touching the zipper on my jacket. To his credit he stopped and later looked ashamed. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 The second time I traveled alone an older man struck up a convo while we waited for boarding and he asked about many details of my travels then kissed me without my consent. I was too shocked to say anything. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 Chiu went on to share how important it is for adults to stay alert and be willing to intervene in situations like this, in order to create a safer world for young women, and teenagers in general.

Advertising

All adults need to be on guard and know there are things we can do to intervene even when a crime hadn’t technically been committed yet. Men need to figure out how to “spot creeps” in their vicinity as well and men can help too to prevent harassment or assault. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 It’s so disturbing there are predatory people out there who act like they have no idea what they’re doing is wrong. It’s unclear if the man is going to be monitored by flight crew the next time he flies. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 Just walked off the plane and security was ready to pull him aside to talk to him and he looked like he was sweating bullets. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 She also praised the flight for handling the situation so swiftly and professionally, and shared a picture of a thank you card she received. I don’t want to say name of airline because journalists have to be careful not to make endorsements but just want to say that this Canadian airline crew handled the situation so well. Workplaces, schools, sports teams etc. can take note. They even gave me and other woman a card. pic.twitter.com/6irPimuRZb — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

Advertising

Oh, and I also caught his name and the company he works for. I’ll be sending a private note to them. — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 She then went on to share educational resources for both men and women who want to get better at spotting and intervening in harassment scenarios. I’m sure the young woman he targeted will be CEO someday or some other position of influence. She was in the middle of studying when he started harassing her. It’s sad these experiences are extremely common. Recommend @JessicaValenti’s memoir for insights: https://t.co/572fVfvNvd — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 Wow this took off overnight. Can we share some resources on how to intervene safely in public spaces? — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019

Advertising

Bystander intervention training: https://t.co/88TnNtnFhD — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 List of examples and tips on how to intervene (can be subtle like interrupting and asking for the time or just moving closer to show you’re watching if you’re unsure if something is harassment): https://t.co/4c36Lr35bv — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) March 25, 2019 A lot of people also praised Chiu and the other woman for taking much needed action, and preventing the teenager from experiencing a full-blown traumatic event. All parents send you an enormous thank you. I have been in that teenager's position more than once. On one occasion a young man on a train stepped in to help me. I've also stepped in as an older woman to help young girls. Thank goodness you were there for this girl. — Denise Louis 📻 (@birdyluisa) March 25, 2019

Advertising

My parent self thanks you but so does the teenager I used to be. I would have been trapped by politeness and a desire not to seem unsophisticated. — Sandy Irvin (@becauseisaidso) March 25, 2019 I was 20-something when Ted Bundy was in my state--even at my high school--pretending to need help because his arm was in a sling. It terrifies me to realize that at that age I probably would have gone w/him to help because I would've thought it rude to say No or act suspicious. — murly1054 (@murly1054) March 25, 2019 This is so so awful, but serious props to the airline staff for handling it so professionally. 🇨🇦 — Megha Rajagopalan (@meghara) March 25, 2019 Well done you and all the other female passengers that helped this young teenager. — Voyage Around My Dad, Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) March 25, 2019

Advertising

It's refreshing to hear a story of a creep being intercepted for once, hopefully this thread will help give even more people an idea of how to stop predators in plain sight.