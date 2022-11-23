Woman says she'll skip vacation if her cousin's kids come. Her family is divided.

The ideal vacation involves sleeping in, luxuriously slow days, and the occasional planned activity where you experience the location you're in. One of the major appeals of vacation is the slowing of time and responsibilities, so the pieces need to all be in order.

Young children are in many ways the antithesis of vacation. By merit of their needs, the presence of small kids radically changes the dynamic of a trip. Meal times, bedtimes, and planned activities all shift in the presence of a toddler, no matter how lovable they are.

Still, it can feel awkward and at times cruel to voice these concerns over children being present, since parents can really use vacation time themselves.

In a popular AITA post, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her family she'd skip vacation if her cousin's kids come.

She wrote:

AITA for not going on a family vacation if my cousin brings her kids?