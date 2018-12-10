Woman shares her unexpected heart attack symptoms as warning to other women.

One of the hardest parts of taking care of yourself is knowing when symptoms are serious enough to see a doctor. Obviously, in a perfect world we'd all check in with a doctor any time we're sick - to be safe rather than sorry. But issues of scheduling, insurances costs and a deeply broken healthcare system in general cause many of us to only see doctors when absolutely necessary.
In cases of cold or flu symptoms, forgoing a doctor is normally fine. Most people in the U.S. have a common knowledge of home remedies and high-powered over the counter options for common sickness.
But when it comes to heart attack symptoms, the doctor avoidant approach can be fatal, particularly since heart attack symptoms mirror less urgent forms of anxiety and chest pain.
The Twitter user Geewheezie learned this the hard way when she accidentally ignored heart attack warning symptoms for weeks.
The warning symptoms for heart attack symptoms show up differently in each individual regardless of gender. However, it should be noted that there's a pattern of women experiencing different symptoms than men.
The most widely regarded symptom of a heart attack (or warning before one) is a sharp chest pain and difficulty breathing, but Geewheezie didn't experience that at all, and because that's the go-to marker of a heart attack - she almost died.
In a now viral thread, Geewheezie shared how she'd assumed her on and off back and shoulder pain was due to helping a neighbor move, until she started vomiting and realized something bigger was amiss.
She shared how the heart attack pamphlets largely don't cover her symptoms, and if she'd "toughed it out" like originally planned - she would no longer be alive.
Comments from other women poured in thanking her for using her near death experience to educate others about their health.
A few other women also shared their personal experiences with heart attacks, and how the symptoms differed wildly.
If pain is new and prolonged, it's important to get it checked out by a doctor. Pain is our body's way of signaling distress, and it's always better to be safe than sorry.