Woman shares her unexpected heart attack symptoms as warning to other women.

One of the hardest parts of taking care of yourself is knowing when symptoms are serious enough to see a doctor. Obviously, in a perfect world we'd all check in with a doctor any time we're sick - to be safe rather than sorry. But issues of scheduling, insurances costs and a deeply broken healthcare system in general cause many of us to only see doctors when absolutely necessary.

In cases of cold or flu symptoms, forgoing a doctor is normally fine. Most people in the U.S. have a common knowledge of home remedies and high-powered over the counter options for common sickness.

But when it comes to heart attack symptoms, the doctor avoidant approach can be fatal, particularly since heart attack symptoms mirror less urgent forms of anxiety and chest pain.

The Twitter user Geewheezie learned this the hard way when she accidentally ignored heart attack warning symptoms for weeks.

The warning symptoms for heart attack symptoms show up differently in each individual regardless of gender. However, it should be noted that there's a pattern of women experiencing different symptoms than men.