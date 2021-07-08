Woman shares the tactics two creepy men used to try to drug her and a friend at bar.

A woman went viral after she shared her story of almost getting drugged by two men in a bar.

The TikTok user @aili.likes.adventure shared a video detailing a scary run-in she and a friend had with two men at a bar, wherein her gut instincts ultimately saved them.

Aili shared how her night out with a friend started out normal enough, but progressively got creepier.

"I had a really scary experience with my friend last night, and I want to share this story because I feel like it could stop this from happening to someone else. We went out for drinks at a bar that we had never been to before. And my friend was up at the bar buying our second round, and this guy came up to me and asked if I wanted a drink."

When they politely refused a drink from a man at the bar, they noticed he and his friend started following them around the dance floor.

At first, they shrugged it off as harmless bar behavior.