Woman shares the tactics two creepy men used to try to drug her and a friend at bar.

A woman went viral after she shared her story of almost getting drugged by two men in a bar.
"I had a really scary experience with my friend last night, and I want to share this story because I feel like it could stop this from happening to someone else. We went out for drinks at a bar that we had never been to before. And my friend was up at the bar buying our second round, and this guy came up to me and asked if I wanted a drink."
At first, they shrugged it off as harmless bar behavior.
"I was sitting a little bit behind my friends so I was like 'thank you so much, but my friends got me.' So we took our drinks and went and sat on the patio. This guy and his two friends came and sat right at the table next to us. So we just continued our night and ended up hitting the dance floor. I've never gotten to dance with my friend before and we were having the time of our lives until those men showed up on the dance floor."