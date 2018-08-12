Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and controlling relationship.

The beauty and horror of screenshots, is that they enable us to save our text messages forever and ever until our organs fall out and turn into dust, and all human life has forever been scourged from the earth we destroyed.

But really, saving old text messages from exes can sometimes be an asset when you need to remember exactly why you left them. Alternately, sometimes digital relics from old relationships remind how much good we have in our lives currently.

At least, they did for the Twitter user May Larsen, who recently posted screenshots of two text threads with two very different men.

The conversation on the left shows how an old conversation went down with an emotionally manipulative ex. While the other screenshot is a prime example of what communication in a healthy partnership looks like.

Difference between a boy and a man. pic.twitter.com/2iwE9jDEKY — Mayc. (@MayLarsen14) August 8, 2018

The emotional dynamics of this exchange are full of red flags.