Woman shares viral video of man harassing her until she pulled a knife on him.

In a viral post, a woman shared footage of a scary encounter with a man who stalked her for over an hour.

The TikTok user MissyMythic said the strange man wouldn't stop asking her name, harassed her for information about where she lives, and followed her in "every direction" when she tried to change her path.

When rejected, the man kept claiming he just "wanted to get to know her”, and that he “had the right to know her name.”

As things escalated, and MissyMythic found she couldn't even escape the man by dodging through traffic, she eventually pulled out a knife and told him to "back up."

"Why are you bothering a woman in the middle of the f**king night? She has asked you to leave, obviously has trauma, obviously has PTSD and you won’t f**k off," she yelled.