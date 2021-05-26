Woman shuts down man who insulted her on Instagram after being rejected on dating app.

Online dating is rough, and even people who find love or companionship are bound to have some bizarre interactions along the way.

Perhaps one of the most common yet toxic online dating tropes is the person who aggressively pursues someone only to insult them and project their own insecurities. These types of interactions are the digital version of a catcaller who yells about how beautiful you are, then immediately calls you names once they realize you're not interested.

In a viral Twitter thread, the writer Natalia Antonova shared a disturbing exchange she had with a man who followed her from a dating app onto Instagram, and how she shut him down after he tried to insult her.

The exchange started out innocent enough: with him asking her why she accepted his message request.