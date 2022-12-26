Woman tells SIL to 'leave' Christmas dinner after she melts down about tampons. AITA?

Between cleaning, food prep, and navigating everyone's festive emotions, hosting a Christmas gathering can be quite a tall order.
So when you add any meltdowns into the picture, hosting energy can quickly drain, and the whole get-together can quickly go south.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my SIL she can leave Christmas dinner when she freaked out over tampons?
Okay, she’s not my SIL yet but I used it to make the title simpler. She’s my boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend.
I (f28) have been with my boyfriend (m32, Ian) for 3 years. We’ve decided to host a small, early Christmas dinner. One of the people invited was his brother, Jake (m26).
Jake asked if he could bring his girlfriend as she was all alone (they’ve been together for 3 months) and we agreed, the more the merrier. His girlfriend, Naveah (f28) seemed a bit timid but lovely.