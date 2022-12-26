Woman tells SIL to 'leave' Christmas dinner after she melts down about tampons. AITA?

Between cleaning, food prep, and navigating everyone's festive emotions, hosting a Christmas gathering can be quite a tall order.

So when you add any meltdowns into the picture, hosting energy can quickly drain, and the whole get-together can quickly go south.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her future sister-in-law to leave the house, after a meltdown over tampons.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my SIL she can leave Christmas dinner when she freaked out over tampons?

Okay, she’s not my SIL yet but I used it to make the title simpler. She’s my boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend.

I (f28) have been with my boyfriend (m32, Ian) for 3 years. We’ve decided to host a small, early Christmas dinner. One of the people invited was his brother, Jake (m26).