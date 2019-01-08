Woman slams date who refused to pay for her $100 dinner. The internet is divided.

There can be a lot of drama surrounding who pays during a date. For straight couples, there's often a delicate dance of implementing ideals of feminism and equality, while managing the expectations of traditional dating patterns.

Some women believe a man should pay for their meal, regardless of how much money they make or how equal the relationship dynamic is. Other people swear by going dutch every time, and many fall somewhere in the middle - and take factors of finances and who initiated the date into consideration.

Regardless of where you fall on the date payment spectrum, if you don't fully communicate your preferences with your date ahead of time, there's a high likelihood it will get awkward.

The Reddit user CuteBananaMuffin quickly found out his date didn't like his philosophy on payment when he asked her for a second date and she lashed out.

If he asked her to dinner under the pretense of paying, then made her pay half, that would be understandably misleading. But in this case, her order cost five times as much as his.