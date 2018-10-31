Woman who slept with '20 ghosts' finally gets one to put a ring on it.

If you think you've already dated a ghost because someone never texted you back, think again.

A woman in England named Amethyst Realm, 30, who you might remember from explaining how she was going to have a phantom baby with her Australian ghost lover, has just officially announced her engagement.

If you're thinking "damn, I'm not even engaged, and this woman found a spiritual being to put a ring on it" you're not alone. Remember, there are plenty of ghosts in the sea?

Realm, who works as a spiritual healer, previously described her relationship with spirits with "iTV This Morning". Realm met her lover not on Tinder or at a bar, but on a walk in Australia. Assuming he would be like one of the other twenty spirits she's dated and literally ghost her, she was surprised when she felt him join her on the plane back to England. She claims she cannot see "him," but rather feels his presence, even once joining the "Mile High Club" with him in a plane bathroom.