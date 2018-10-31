Woman who slept with '20 ghosts' finally gets one to put a ring on it.

If you think you've already dated a ghost because someone never texted you back, think again.
A woman in England named Amethyst Realm, 30, who you might remember from explaining how she was going to have a phantom baby with her Australian ghost lover, has just officially announced her engagement.
If you're thinking "damn, I'm not even engaged, and this woman found a spiritual being to put a ring on it" you're not alone. Remember, there are plenty of ghosts in the sea?
Realm, who works as a spiritual healer, previously described her relationship with spirits with "iTV This Morning". Realm met her lover not on Tinder or at a bar, but on a walk in Australia. Assuming he would be like one of the other twenty spirits she's dated and literally ghost her, she was surprised when she felt him join her on the plane back to England. She claims she cannot see "him," but rather feels his presence, even once joining the "Mile High Club" with him in a plane bathroom.
If watching those two seemingly rational, British interviewers try to break down the logic of a woman who firmly believes she's dating a ghost isn't enough of a Halloween treat for you, there's more.
Realm claims that during a stroll through caves in Somerset, England's Wookey Hole, the spirit proposed when the words, "will you marry me?" echoed through the caves. She told The Sun, "There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees! But for the first time, I heard him speak. It’s hard to explain but, until that point, his words were inside my head. But, on that day, the words were outside. I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”
While they're still in the process of choosing a ring, realm hopes the stone will be her namesake: an amethyst. The ceremony will be a "handfasting" pagan ritual, where both of their hands are tied together as a symbol of their union, "somewhere on the English countryside." He doesn't have knees, but he has...hands?
According to Realm, her family approves of the unconventional couple. “My family are quite alternative, so anything I do or say doesn’t faze them." As for her phantom husband-to-be, who according to a medium Realm has dated in three past lives, Realm said, “I’m so happy to have found him. I know in my heart that he’s the one for me.