This model was asked if she's 'a slut' and her answer went viral.

Sadly, we still live in a culture where the word "slut" is used to denigrate women for everything from owning their sex life to wearing a tank top on a hot day. The concept of categorizing some women as "sluts" has a violent history that often leads to assertions that women were "asking for it" (rape) by dressing a certain way.
There's also the deeply misogynistic notion that a woman who owns her sexuality is reduced to that one factor, she cannot be a full person AND sexual.
With that being said, the model Samirah Raheem knocked it out of the park when conservative Revered Jesse Peterson interviewed her at the 2017 Amber Rose Slutwalk.
In an video clip that has been resurrected a year later, Raheem fully shut the Reverend down when he tried to slutshame her.
Rather than engaging with his definition of "slut," Raheem turned the word on its head and pointed out that it doesn't matter what she does or doesn't do sexually, the world is going to call her a slut for being a woman who owns her body. Instead of shirking from the word or exceptionalizing herself, Raheem claimed it for herself on her own terms.
When asked why she considers herself a slut, Raheem was quick to spell it out:
"Because I own my body. My body is not a political playground, it’s not a place for legislation. It’s mine, and it’s my future."
At one point, he asks Raheem if she believes in God, she says yes. He then goes on to ask if she thinks God would want for her to be a slut. Rather than skirting around the intended trap, she said God would want her to use the freedom of choice.
The resurfaced video clip has fully made the internet rounds and garnered Raheem a whole new batch of Instagram followers.
Overwhelmed by the love and support, Raheem made a post thanking everyone for her kind words.
She also shared that it's been a long road to the confidence and self-assurance she exudes now.
"Growing up it’s been a very interesting journey I’ve always been a walking contradiction. I never thought I’d have a voice like this. I was often ashamed of being opinionated and louder than most. I tried to make myself smaller to fit into social circles. I genuinely thank you guys for your overwhelming love & support. There’s no more hiding. Thank y’all for forcing me to step into my unapologetic tongue," Raheem wrote.