This model was asked if she's 'a slut' and her answer went viral.

Sadly, we still live in a culture where the word "slut" is used to denigrate women for everything from owning their sex life to wearing a tank top on a hot day. The concept of categorizing some women as "sluts" has a violent history that often leads to assertions that women were "asking for it" (rape) by dressing a certain way.

There's also the deeply misogynistic notion that a woman who owns her sexuality is reduced to that one factor, she cannot be a full person AND sexual.

With that being said, the model Samirah Raheem knocked it out of the park when conservative Revered Jesse Peterson interviewed her at the 2017 Amber Rose Slutwalk.

In an video clip that has been resurrected a year later, Raheem fully shut the Reverend down when he tried to slutshame her.

Bruh this shit got me in tears 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5pbTq61bdk — Sir Shaketh of Tables 🧔🏾 (@CrisLuvsErrBody) July 12, 2018

Rather than engaging with his definition of "slut," Raheem turned the word on its head and pointed out that it doesn't matter what she does or doesn't do sexually, the world is going to call her a slut for being a woman who owns her body. Instead of shirking from the word or exceptionalizing herself, Raheem claimed it for herself on her own terms.