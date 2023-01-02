Woman snaps at 'disgusting and nasty' MIL after being accused of cheating with brother.

In an ideal world, when you marry into a family you're welcomed into the fold with open arms.
But in reality, keeping the peace with the in-laws can be a full-time job.
All it takes is one persistent source of tension to sour an otherwise solid connection with a parent-in-law, and Reddit is full of examples of this.
She wrote:
AITA for calling my MIL gross, disgusting and nasty?
My son doesn’t look like my husband. My husband has blue eyes, black hair, is shorter, and is pale as a ghost. My son has green eyes, dirty blonde hair, is tall, and is quite tan. The only thing he gets from me is the hair colour.
He’s an exact copy of my little brother who passed away when he was 19. It’s a bit strange at times especially since he acts a lot like my brother as well.