Woman snaps at 'disgusting and nasty' MIL after being accused of cheating with brother.

In an ideal world, when you marry into a family you're welcomed into the fold with open arms.

But in reality, keeping the peace with the in-laws can be a full-time job.

All it takes is one persistent source of tension to sour an otherwise solid connection with a parent-in-law, and Reddit is full of examples of this.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling her mother-in-law "disgusting and nasty" after receiving a loaded accusation.

She wrote:

AITA for calling my MIL gross, disgusting and nasty?​​​​​​

My son doesn’t look like my husband. My husband has blue eyes, black hair, is shorter, and is pale as a ghost. My son has green eyes, dirty blonde hair, is tall, and is quite tan. The only thing he gets from me is the hair colour.