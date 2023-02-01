Woman snaps at introverted BF's sister after she defends his 'nerdy' homebody tendencies.

Hell hath no fury like a partner's sibling who doesn't like you.

This goes double if they're super close with your partner. Winning over the family of a partner is complex task that involves striking the right balance of "being yourself" and also being willing to compromise with their vibe.

Sadly, this can be far easier said than done.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for "being disrespectful" to her boyfriend's sister.

She wrote:

AITA for being "disrespectful" to my boyfriend's sister?

My (24F) boyfriend, "Zack's" (24M) mother passed away when he was 11 years old. His father worked a lot, so Zack's older sister, "Elise" (now 30F), basically became the "woman of the house" for lack of a better term.