Woman snaps at mother-in-law who said husband 'wasted his life.' Asks if it was too far.

Navigating relationships with in-laws can be super tricky. On one hand, you want to keep the peace for the sake of your relationship. But on the other hand, when you know the intimate pain a partner's experienced from family, it's hard to hold back.
She wrote:
AITA for snapping at my In-Laws for saying my husband "ruined" his life?
My (36f) husband (36m) comes from a family of athletes; they put him in boxing as a kid. He was talented and he suffered a lot of pressure from his family. They wanted him to become professional but my husband never wanted that.
In high school, things got worse for him as the school's coaches were brutal and the attention he received from promoters and outside coaches led his family to put more pressure on him.