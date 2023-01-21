Woman snaps and tells pregnant friend baby is a boy before gender reveal.

Gender reveals are all about surprise.

While some parents throw them already secretly knowing the gender, most organize it so it's truly a surprise to all.

This usually requires a baker, party planner, or one trusted friend to take the ultrasound results and set up the pink or blue cakes (or in some cases, the explosions).

This secretive process can get tricky if the parents are impatient and press to get told ahead of time.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for snapping at her friend and revealing the gender early after being pestered non-stop.

She wrote:

AITA for “ruining” my friend's gender reveal?​​​​​