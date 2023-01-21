Woman snaps and tells pregnant friend baby is a boy before gender reveal.

Gender reveals are all about surprise.
While some parents throw them already secretly knowing the gender, most organize it so it's truly a surprise to all.
This usually requires a baker, party planner, or one trusted friend to take the ultrasound results and set up the pink or blue cakes (or in some cases, the explosions).
This secretive process can get tricky if the parents are impatient and press to get told ahead of time.
She wrote:
AITA for “ruining” my friend's gender reveal?
My (27f) friend (29F) is pregnant. She wanted to do a gender reveal, so at her 20-week ultrasound she got the ultrasound technician to write the gender on a piece of paper, put it in an envelope and gave it to me.