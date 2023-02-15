Woman snaps on sister who calls her privileged, says 'you're poor because you're lazy.'

Few topics bring out more intensity than money.

We all need it to survive, it radically affects our quality of life, and having access to more of it can change how others treat us.

When one family member climbs the ladder to a bigger check than another, it can sometimes create jealousy or tension.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping on her younger sister about money.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she’s poor because she’s lazy?

My (F27) sister (F28) and I sometimes attend these dinner parties with our old family friends. My sister always loves to insert snarky remarks about my financial status.