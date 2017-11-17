Woman throws softball with her number into ocean, receives text six years later.

The idea of throwing a message in a bottle and receiving a reply sounds like something reserved for fairy tales and failed Nicholas Sparks novels. But for one woman on Twitter, this concept became a reality.
When the Twitter user @_hrobb (otherwise known as Hayley) Sharpied her name and cellphone number on a softball six years ago, she didn't actually expect to get a text back.
But just last week, the unexpected happened. Somebody found the softball she'd tossed in the ocean, and the information was all in tact. Perhaps what's even more impressive is that Hayley still has the same phone number.
As you can see in the photos, Hayley tattooed the softball with her name and number and the bat signal for cute guys to text her back.
On November 11, she received a text that said,"Hey, I wanna be a superhero. Guess my name."
When asked who it was, the mysterious texter responded: "I'm Adam I found your softball on the beach lol."
This whole exchange is unreal.
After a few more texts, it was revealed that Adam was actually a woman named Kelci, who temporarily pretended to be Ashley.
It's all very confusing and wonderful.
The internet immediately fell in love with the delightful absurdity of the whole situation.
Some people on Twitter noted how Ashley's number is now public on the internet.
Which of course, makes it easier for the REAL Adam to text her. Hopefully she doesn't have to fend off any creepers though.
This is a wonderfully rare situation. I hope that Hayley lives happily ever after with Adam, Ashley, Kelci, and the spellbound softball.