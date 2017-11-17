Woman throws softball with her number into ocean, receives text six years later.

The idea of throwing a message in a bottle and receiving a reply sounds like something reserved for fairy tales and failed Nicholas Sparks novels. But for one woman on Twitter, this concept became a reality.

When the Twitter user @_hrobb (otherwise known as Hayley) Sharpied her name and cellphone number on a softball six years ago, she didn't actually expect to get a text back.

But just last week, the unexpected happened. Somebody found the softball she'd tossed in the ocean, and the information was all in tact. Perhaps what's even more impressive is that Hayley still has the same phone number.

When I went to the beach 6 YEARS AGO I wrote my name & number on a softball & threw it into the ocean & told cute guys to text me & I just got a text about it TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/pQvKy838MX — hayley 👸🏼 (@_hrobb) November 12, 2017

As you can see in the photos, Hayley tattooed the softball with her name and number and the bat signal for cute guys to text her back.

On November 11, she received a text that said,"Hey, I wanna be a superhero. Guess my name."

When asked who it was, the mysterious texter responded: "I'm Adam I found your softball on the beach lol."

This whole exchange is unreal.